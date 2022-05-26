Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen Say There’ll Be Plenty of Trash Talking in Golf Match

I know you Outsiders are excited for the upcoming 2022 NFL season and seeing quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen back in action. While they’ll all be back on the football field before too long, you’ll soon have the chance to see them play another sport for a day.

In case you haven’t heard, the four quarterbacks will participate in Capital One’s The Match on June 1. The event will feature a team of young quarterbacks in Mahomes and Allen against Brady and Rodgers – a pair of veterans. The Match will feature 12 holes of play at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, and TNT will be carrying the broadcast at 5:30 p.m. CT.

Ahead of next Wednesday’s event, the four NFL stars met with the media this week and previewed The Match. Judging by all of the comments each of the quarterbacks made, there ought to be plenty of trash talking taking place on the golf course. With that said, Rodgers admitted that he’s really looking forward to cutting loose and saying whatever he pleases.

“When we started [in the NFL], definitely when [Brady] started and when I started playing, there was actual, real trash talk. Like, guys trash-talked each other and there was a lot of good s— talk, and we knew who they were around the league,” Rodgers said. “And now, it’s more buddy-buddy, you know, social media following each other, memes, this emoji s—, and it’s not the same.

“So, when you talk about Kermit the Frog [Mahomes, per memes] and Josh trying to s— talk me and Tom, a couple old-school, grizzled vets. … Come on.”

Brady Is Feeling Pretty Confident Heading into The Match

Tom Brady is a pretty confident guy – and we all know that. I mean, the guy’s good at everything, so it’s hard not to be. Just the other day while getting in some golf practice, he made an impressive shot. So, it appears that he’s ready for next week’s The Match.

While previewing the event with reporters, Brady made it clear that he’s playing to win – and took a shot at Josh Allen in the process.

“I will come prepared like I always do to everything, and you know, it’s different. … Golf s— talk’s a little different than pro football s— talk,” Brady said. “Usually, pro football s— talk is, you usually have to back that up. Josh really hasn’t backed up much on the football field in his career, let’s be honest – especially playing against me.”

The Match is going to be a lot of fun. I’m ready for it.