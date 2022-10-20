tom-brady-apologizes-for-comparing-football-to-military-deployment

Tom Brady started a Thursday presser by apologizing for a recent comment he made. During his “Let’s Go!” podcast earlier this week, the seven-time Super Bowl champion made a comparison between playing football and being deployed as a military member. The comment didn’t sit right with many folks, and Brady has now officially apologized for the remark.

“Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and the military,” the quarterback said. “And it was a very poor choice of words. And I just wanted to express that to any sentiments out there—people may have taken it in a certain way. So I apologize,” he said.

His remarks, seen in this 16-second clip posted to Twitter, shows his statement on the comparison, which he describes as a “very poor choice of words.”

Tom Brady opens his weekly presser by apologizing for comparing a football season to military deployment, calling it a poor choice of words. pic.twitter.com/tgmNcCQy1O — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 20, 2022

On the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray, Brady said compared his commitment to football to a deployment in the military.

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘man, here I go again,’” Brady said. “There’s only one way to do it. … The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right? Whenever you may say, ‘Oh man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this.’”

Brady opened up on the analogy, offering a further explanation.

“When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are. You’re going to go, ‘how the [expletive] do I get it done?’ You know, ‘what do I got to do to get it done?’”

Many people in the military took offense to the comparison, saying that Brady’s comment was a false equivalency. One former Delta Force Operator named Brad Thomas called Brady’s comments “naive and offensive,” telling him that he “seem[s] to have lost your perspective.”

Some people on Twitter were happy with Brady owning up to the mistake, acknowledging that others wouldn’t have brought it up.

“It was a poor choice of words,” one user wrote. “Glad he owned it.”

However, others commented to say that Brady shouldn’t have ever had to apologize for the comments in the first place. One user wondered why he had to apologize for the remark, calling those people demanding an apology “soft.”

“No need to apologize anyone with any sense knew what he meant..sheez, people are so sensitive these days!” another wrote.

Moreover, Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s relationship has experienced a lot of tension lately. Most report that Brady’s decision to reverse his retirement announcement and return to the NFL plays a central role in their current and highly-publicized disputes.

The couple shares two children. They have a son Benjamin Rein, 12, and a 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. They also help raise Brady’s son John Edward, 15. John Edward’s mother is Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan.

“She was so happy when he announced his retirement,” a source told PEOPLE in September, referring to Gisele Bundchen. It is also reported that Gisele initiated the hiring of divorce attorneys.