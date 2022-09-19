Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was as frustrated as we’ve ever seen him in Tampa Bay’s 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 on Sunday.

The Saints’ defense will do that to a team, especially to the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay entered the contest having lost seven-straight regular season games to New Orleans dating back to 2018. So when the Buccaneers’ offense had just three points entering the fourth quarter, you can imagine Brady’s frustration level. Brady didn’t take any swings during the fight that took place on the field which resulted in Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore getting ejected.

He did, however, take out some of his anger on the Microsoft tablet.

Brady throws another tablet pic.twitter.com/tJLLOZnafP — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) September 18, 2022

A bad day at the office for that poor tablet, who got an apology later on from the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Brady posted his typical post-gameday victory video just before heading back to Tampa and made sure to make amends with the tablet.

As for Brady and the offense, things eventually sorted themselves out in that final quarter of play, post-fight. Brady finished 18-of-34 for 190 yards and one touchdown. The highlight was a 28-yard rope to Breshad Perriman to give Tampa Bay its first lead of the game.

Tom Brady Has Front Row Seat for Buccaneers-Saints Fight

Brady had a front row seat for the brawl that began in the beginning of the fourth quarter after Tampa Bay failed to convert a third-down conversion. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady began jawing with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette came in and shoved Lattimore, who shoved right back.

Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans came storming in and knocked Lattimore to the ground, leading to both teams rushing onto the field. Both Lattimore and Evans were ejected from the game for their roles in the fight.

This is the fight that got #GoBucs WR Mike Evans and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore kicked out of the game. pic.twitter.com/T2GLYlcvKn — Evan Winter (@evan_winterAtoZ) September 18, 2022

The fight between the Buccaneers and Saints is not a first-time occurrence. Both teams have been open about their hate for one another, which has come through in their matchups. During Week 1 of the 2020 season, these two teams faced off in the Caesars Superdome. Lattimore and Evans were involved, which resulted in the two throwing shots at each other.