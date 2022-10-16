Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) quarterback Tom Brady arrived solo ahead of his team’s Week 6 road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4) on Sunday.

Brady was the lone Buccaneers to attend New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding on Friday night. Brady missed Tampa Bay’s brief morning walkthrough on Saturday, per the Tampa Bay Times. The wedding, which took place in New York City, featured a star-studded guest list.

Along with Brady, musical artists Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Elton John, Meek Mill, Ed Sheeran and NFL players such as Randy Moss, Drew Bledsoe, Ty Law among others were in attendance. Brady notably showed up without wife Gisele Bündchen — further feeding into rumors of the couple’s impending divorce.

Earlier this month, sources reported that both Brady and Bündchen had each hired divorce lawyers. A divorce would bring an end to their 13-year marriage. Initial reports stated that his Bündchen wasn’t happy when Brady decided to come out of retirement this past offseason to return for a 23rd NFL campaign.

The couple is said to have been living apart for months after getting into a heated argument during training camp. Brady took an 11-day sabbatical from camp tending to a “personal matter.”

Tom Brady Looking to Remain Dominant Over Steelers

For now, however, it’s all about football for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Brady, 45, owns a 12-3 record over the Steelers in his career. All signs point to him improving on that mark, as the Buccaneers are 9.5-point favorites against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, will be starting Kenny Pickett under center — just his second-career start. It’s a tough task for Pickett, as the Buccaneers are allowing the sixth-fewest yards per game this season. Yet, Pickett isn’t making excuses. The offense has to be better following the 38-3 beatdown at the hands of the Buffalo Bills last Sunday.

“I’m a young guy still, but at the end of the day, it’s my job to lead the offense, and I fully embrace it,” Pickett said Wednesday, via ESPN. “It’s just unacceptable how we played last game. The standard has to be raised. We have to hold ourselves to a higher standard. It really starts in practice. We need better practice habits that’ll translate over.”