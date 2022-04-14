tom-brady-asks-hilarious-favor-from-elon-musk-if-he-buys-twitter

On Thursday morning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a hilarious request for business magnate Elon Musk after he offered to buy Twitter. Musk became the largest shareholder of Twitter recently, but is now offering to buy the social networking service outright. If his bid is successful, Brady is eager to have one particular photo of himself removed from the app altogether.

Back in 2000 at the NFL Scouting Combine, scouts took a now-famous shirtless photo of a young Tom Brady. The quarterback was not touted as a top prospect by any means coming out of Michigan. Brady looked lanky and it was clear he was far from a physical specimen coming out of college. In fact, he wasn’t selected in the 2000 NFL Draft until the New England Patriots took him at No. 199 overall in the sixth round.

Of course, Tom Brady went on to become arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. In his 20-year career, he’s won six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVP awards, and three NFL MVP awards. However, every year during the offseason as the NFL Draft approaches, that one photo always pops back up. That’s why Brady jokingly tweeted to Elon Musk earlier today, “If you buy Twitter can you delete the combine photo @elonmusk?”

Another Twitter user added the famous photo in the comments section of Brady’s post. The user added “Epic” to his comment, and Brady responded in hysterical fashion. “@elonmusk ^ ban him,” Tom Brady hilariously wrote back. While the request was all in good fun, it’s doubtful Elon Musk or anyone else will ever be able to wipe the combine photo from Twitter. However, Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter is very real and could happen.

Tom Brady’s Combine Photo Here to Stay, But Elon Musk May Actually Buy Twitter

On Wednesday night, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent an offer letter to Twitter to buy the company for $54.20 per share that he doesn’t already own. Last week, Musk revealed that he spent $2.6 billion on 73.1 million shares of Twitter. At the time, that represented a 9.1% stake in the company.

The famous CEO now wants to buy Twitter altogether and take it private since he thinks the company needs to be “transformed.” Buying Twitter at $54.20 per share values the company at $41.4 billion, which would be an 18% premium over the closing price on Wednesday. Musk called the cash offer for Twitter his “best and final offer,” according to the SEC filing. In addition, he said if his bid is not accepted, he’ll be forced to reconsider his position as a shareholder.

Earlier today, Twitter shared a statement on the matter that confirmed Elon Musk’s offer. The statement said the company’s board would carefully review his proposal. The company will “determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders.” Whether or not they choose to accept his bid will be announced in the near future after the board meets.