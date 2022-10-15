Tom Brady Attends Patriots Owner Robert Kraft’s Wedding Alone Amid Divorce Rumors

As rumors continue to swirl about Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen’s possible divorce, the iconic quarterback was recently seen alone at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding. Neither Brady or Bündchen have gone public with their intentions to legally separate. But the tabloid fodder over their marital issues is an ongoing topic constantly in the news. Brady’s recent solo appearance at Kraft’s wedding will likely fuel the divorce rumors even more.

Brady won six out of his seven Super Bowls in New England and played for the Pats for 20 seasons. The 45-year-old left the Boston area with a chip on his shoulder and signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. While much was made about his relationship with Pats head coach Bill Belichick, Brady and owner Robert Kraft have remained close over the years.

On Friday night, Kraft and his partner, Dr. Dana Blumberg, got hitched in a star-studded surprise wedding. The couple invited numerous famous guests to their New York City ceremony at the Hall des Lumiéres in Tribeca, including several former Patriots players. They included Drew Bledsoe, Ty Law, Richard Seymour, Troy Brown, Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Jerod Mayo, and, of course, Tom Brady. However, Gisele Bündchen was nowhere to be seen during the wedding celebrations.

📸: Pretty cool photo taken at Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding on Saturday night in Manhattan. #Patriots legends Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, Ty Law, Richard Seymour, Troy Brown, Randy Moss, Vince Wilfork, Jerod Mayo, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, and David Andrews all attended. pic.twitter.com/CUd1M4FZbM — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) October 15, 2022

According to Page Six, Brady spent a large portion of the night hanging out with rocker Jon Bon Jovi. Other celebrities at Kraft’s wedding included Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Tommy Hilfiger, Roger Goodell, and Adam Silver.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Hire Divorce Lawyers

Earlier this month, sources reported that both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have each hired divorce lawyers. If true, the longtime couple may actually be calling it quits on their 13-year marriage. Initial reports stated that his wife wasn’t happy when he decided to come out of retirement in the off-season. Since then, sources have shared that it’s more complicated than just Brady’s return to the football field.

Previously, numerous outlets reported that the couple have been living apart for months now. Sources seemed to go back and forth on whether or not they’d reconcile with one another. But the involvement of divorce attorneys seems to suggest that reconciliation might not be in the cards for the couple.

“I’ve never actually thought this argument would be the end of them,” a source told Page Six. “But it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Last month, Gisele gave an interview to ELLE magazine for their September issue. She didn’t specifically speak on the couple’s separation, but she did talk candidly about Tom Brady. The model shared that she’d had conversations with her husband about being more present within their family.

“Obviously, I have my concerns [when it comes to football],” Gisele explained. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like [Tom Brady] to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”