Tom Brady Breaks Silence About Divorce from Gisele Bündchen on Instagram

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s relationship has experienced a lot of tension lately, and today, they filed for divorce.

Most report that Brady’s decision to reverse his retirement announcement and return to the NFL plays a central role in their disputes.

Tom Brady posted the following statement to his Instagram story.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially finalized their divorce.



The couple shares two children. They have a son Benjamin Rein, 12, and a 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. They also help raise Brady’s son John Edward, 15. John Edward’s mother is Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan.

“She was so happy when he announced his retirement,” a source told PEOPLE in September, referring to Gisele Bundchen.

Many sources had speculated that their relationship was inevitably headed for a divorce without the possibility of reconciliation.

However, now that they are going through with divorce, sorting out their multimillion-dollar assets will be quite the challenge. Reportedly, the couple shares four homes. Divorce attorney Sue Moss with Chemtob Moss Forman & Beyda LLP — who is not connected to the couple — talked to PEOPLE about the challenges a divorce could pose the couple.

“The big challenge for him is everything will be determined at the height of his income,” Moss said. “Because to get him to come back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had to come up with a lot of cash.”

“And that is the baseline for determining the support in this case,” she said.

Bündchen reportedly separated from Tom Brady after he reversing his decision after a mere 40-day retirement in March. She has spent most of her time in Miami since then, without Brady. During this time, Brady and the 3-5 Buccaneers are struggling in his 23rd and perhaps final season in the NFL. Brady remains in the midst of his first three-game losing streak in 20 years after the Baltimore Ravens’ 27-22 victory over the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football last night.

Hours leading up to the Ravens game, U.S. Weekly reported that Bündchen had given Brady an ultimatum.

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” a source told the outlet. “Bündchen, for her part, worries about her husband’s health. She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

Tom Brady and Tampa Bay continue to struggle amid their leader’s off-field turmoil. The Bucs’ offense struggled to move the ball and sustain drives against the Ravens, as it has all year.

However, Tampa Bay also failed to put points up on the board at crucial junctures. Tampa Bay exceeded 20 points in a single game for the first time since Week 5 just because of a garbage time Julio Jones touchdown. It’s only the fourth time this season they’ve reached that average mark.