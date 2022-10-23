Tom Brady, Buccaneers Blasted by Social Media After Loss to Panthers

Tom Brady might be seriously reconsidering his decision to play another season in the NFL. Things continue to look pretty bad for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, this time losing to the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

Brady and the Bucs caught a ton of heat on social media on Sunday following an embarrassing 21-3 loss to the Panthers. Losing to a team posting a 1-5 record is bad enough, but Carolina recently traded two of its top offensive players: Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson.

Fans took to social media after the game, mocking Brady and the Bucs, who are now 3-4 on the year.

Tom Brady after this game pic.twitter.com/WThGpUeZi2 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) October 23, 2022

Brady threw 49 passes against Carolina, completing 32 for 290 yards. He had no touchdowns and no interceptions in the loss.

Sunday’s loss to Carolina marked the second-straight ugly loss for Tampa Bay. Last Sunday, the Bucs lost a 20-18 contest to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is the team’s third loss in four weeks.

Tom Brady after coming out of retirement and losing his family to lose to Mitch Trubisky and PJ Walker in back to back weeks… pic.twitter.com/bzasZJ2JNx — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 23, 2022

The good news — if there is such a thing right now — is that the rest of the NFC South is pretty bad, too. The Bucs and Falcons sit atop the division at 3-4 while the Panthers and Saints are both 2-5. It’s not been pretty football, to say the least.

How father time doing Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/9rriYrzNxQ — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 23, 2022

Life gets even more difficult for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are back in action on Thursday night, taking on the Baltimore Ravens on Amazon Prime.

Tom Brady in Unfamiliar Territory

To add insult to injury, Tampa Bay’s 3-4 record is new territory for Tom Brady. It marks the first time he’s had a record below .500 this late in the season since 2002.

It’s been over 20 years since Brady has had to deal with this type of struggle. It’s equal parts impressive (that’s one hell of a streak), and sad (to see the quarterback’s decline).

Tom Brady and the Bucs fall to 3-4.



The last time Brady fell below .500 this far into the season was in 2002.



(h/t @AlbertBreer) pic.twitter.com/3xhvInYFDH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2022

Tampa Bay still has 10 games left on the schedule. There’s a lot of football to be played. But the Bucs are going to rack up more losses if something doesn’t change quickly.