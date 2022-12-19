Tom Brady, Buccaneers Blow Huge Lead in Loss to Bengals, NFL Fans Are Stunned

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8), who have struggled to score on offense this season, held a 17-0 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) in the second quarter of the Week 15 matchup Sunday. With quarterback Tom Brady 89-0 when leading by 17 points during a game in his career, a win seemed to be all but a guarantee.

The game ended with Brady now 89-1 when having a 17-point lead during a game in his career. Brady and the Buccaneers managed to squander the lead, falling to the Bengals, 34-23.

The Buccaneers’ offense hit a new low in the second half, going turnover on downs, interception, fumble, fumble, interception on their first five drives out of the half. As for that cliff Max Kellerman infamously predicted Brady would fall down — some feel that day has come for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“Tom Brady had four turnovers in that same half on the other side of the field,” one Twitter user wrote. “Time for the Old Goat to retire, take it from this Old Goat…”

Buccaneers Remain in 1st Place Despite Struggles From Tom Brady

Brady finished his day completing 30-of-44 passes for 312 yards with three touchdowns, two interceptions and two fumbles. He became the first quarterback to surpass 300 yards against Cincinnati’s defense this season, the same unit he called “fairly tough” earlier this week.

That defense had its way with Brady and the Buccaneers in the second half, as the 45-year-old has now lost eight games in the regular season for the first time in his career. Remarkably, however, the Buccaneers still lead in the NFC South and are in line to host a playoff game.

“That was rough to watch,” another fan tweeted. “I don’t understand what happened. We were on fire in the first half and then…..poof…lead gone.”