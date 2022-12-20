Tom Brady Calls Himself Out Over Bucs’ Unimpressive Season: ‘You’re Not Entitled to Winning’

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Bengals, Tom Brady calls himself out for the team’s unimpressive 2022 NFL season.

While speaking about the current season, Tom Brady admits that the past few months of football haven’t been his best. “Unfortunately, I’ve had to do too much of it his year,” Brady explained about losing multiple games this season during his Let’s Go podcast. “So I’m just learning from it and trying to be better … You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times, and that’s on me. That’s how I feel.”

Tom Brady then explained that he has more empathy for those who are putting in a lot more time and energy and things aren’t going their way. “That could be not just a football player. That’s anyone in their job. That could be the guy working in the military. That could be the guy working in the sales office.”

While using French soccer player, Kylian Mbappe, as an example, Tom Brady shared, “That could be Kylian Mbappe, who scored three goals in the World Cup [final]. And you know what? The [French] team didn’t win. That’s life. You’re not entitled to winning. No one is guaranteed [to] winning. No one is guaranteed tomorrow. The sun came up today, and you’re going to try and make this the best day you can.”

Tom Brady also said the Buccaneers’ losses are “not the time to be feeling sorry” for himself. He just says that he needs to go to work and make it better. “What am I learning by putting a similar amount of energy as the last couple years and not winning? What is that teaching me? Why should we just feel like we’re entitled to win all the time? We’re not. That’s not what life is about.”

Tom Brady Says Having a Game on Christmas Day for the First Time Will be a ‘Learning Curve’

Meanwhile, Tom Brady discussed going up against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day and how the game will be a “learning curve” for him, as he’s never played on the holiday before.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before,” Tom Brady said about the Christmas Day game, which is not something he is used to. “That I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about. Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

Tom Brady further explained that he is planning to celebrate Christmas with his kids on Monday (December 26th). His children, Vivian and Benjamin will be with Brady’s now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. The couple announced at the end of October that they have officially filed for divorce. They had been married for 13 years.