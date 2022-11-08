Tom Brady Calls Out Tampa Bay Buccaneers Teammates for ‘Embarrassing’ Effort Level

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) got off the schneid with a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) to snap a three-game losing streak. Suddenly, the Buccaneers are back in first place in the NFC South and all appears to be looking up for the 2020 Super Bowl champions. But what can’t — and won’t — get lost in the win, is the 59:16 of play that preceded 35 seconds of magic, in which quarterback Tom Brady led Tampa Bay on a six-play, 60-yard drive ending with a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Cade Otton.

Until that final drive, the Buccaneers’ offense had been lifeless, punting the ball away on 6-of-12 drives. Tampa Bay turned it over on downs twice and had a field goal blocked as well. Offensive problems persist, notably in the running game. The Buccaneers rushed for 51 yards at an average of 2.6 yards a carry and continue to rank dead last in pounding the rock around the NFL.

Making his weekly Monday appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady discussed the uneven offensive performance against the Rams.

Tom Brady Touches on Problems Plaguing Buccaneers

“There’s only so deep of a hole that you can dig, and you know, if you dig yourself too deep of a hole then you got no shot coming out of it,” Brady said, via the Daily Mail. “The best teams start playing well around Thanksgiving. That’s because you basically figured out what you are and what you need to do and there’s definitely some things, we do well but there’s a lot of things we don’t do well.

“I think too much of good, bad, good, bad, good, bad, leaves you average and no one’s trying to be average. If you want to be a great team, you gotta be way better than average so correcting our mistakes, improving our effort, which probably is the most embarrassing part of our team is our effort level on gameday, and that’s something we better fix.”

Though the Buccaneers have struggled to put up points this season, Brady has still managed to put up numbers. Brady is second in the NFL with 2,547 passing yards and has a 10:1 touchdown to interception ratio. Brady completed 36-of-58 passes for 280 yards and a score against the Rams. He surpassed yet another milestone, becoming the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason. Brady is far and away the leader in the clubhouse, with Drew Brees sitting in second with 85,724 career passing yards.