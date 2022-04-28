Tom Brady Calls Wife Gisele Bündchen ‘Hot Mama’ in Reaction to Her Poolside Photoshoot

Like her husband Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bündchen came out of retirement to do what made her famous. She’s looking fierce in beautiful clothes and jewelry on the cover of a high-fashion magazine.

Gisele showed off the photos earlier this week from a shoot with V Magazine. She hasn’t done a cover shoot in years. So Gisele showed off her photo gallery on her Instagram page. And like the proud husband he is, Tom Brady applauded Gisele with a collection of fire emojis and a comment of “Hot Mama.”

Gisele added her thoughts in regards to the sizzling photos. She wrote: “I had so much fun playing dress up with my friends at V Magazine. What’s your favorite cover?” She then repeated the words in Portuguese. Gisele is from Brazil, so Portuguese is her first language.

What an Offseason: Both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Returned to Their Chosen Fields

V Magazine gave the photos a much buzzier description. After all, this is Gisele, the world’s most famous super model. “HERE SHE IS!,” the magazine wrote on its Instagram page. “After almost a four-year hiatus, Gisele IS BACK—and on the cover of V136, our new summer issue!”

The magazine described how they styled Gisele. She was wearing head to toe faux leopard print. The outfit showed off the jewels from the new Indomptables de Cartier jewelry collection. V Magazine also said Gisele was wearing the best of spring/summer couture.

While Gisele returned for a photoshoot, Tom Brady started official off-season workouts with Tampa Bay earlier this month. He retired at the end of the 2021 season. But his absence lasted only 40 days before he said he was coming back. Both are exceeding age boundaries for their chosen careers. Brady is 44. And Gisele is 41. She’s the mother of two children with Brady. The quarterback also has a son with Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen both returned to the work they love this year. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Brady’s retirement and eventual return was big news for Tampa Bay. However, that wasn’t the only shock to the Bucs system. Head coach Bruce Arians decided to retire (and stay that way). With Arians headed to the front office, Tampa promoted defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to head coach. So there should be some continuity.

And speaking of continuity, having Gisele back in front of the cameras also takes everyone back to the 1990s when she first emerged on the modeling scene. She started modeling at age 14. Since then, she’s appeared on more than 1,200 covers.

She told V Magazine: “when you’re in your twenties, you try to fit in and you try to belong. When you’re in your forties, you feel more comfortable in your skin. I feel like I have only gotten stronger with time, and that’s in all [aspects] of my life.”

You could say that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen both have the same approach to their careers.