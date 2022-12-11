Tom Brady Caught Admiring His Childhood Team Ahead of 49ers Game: WATCH

Tom Brady can say whatever he wants, but there’s definitely still a soft spot in his heart for the San Francisco 49ers. It’s the team he grew up watching, and he’ll always have fond memories of the franchise in his younger years.

We might’ve seen childhood Tom Brady emerge for just a few seconds at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. As the Tampa Bay quarterback made his way to the locker room, he stopped to take a picture of some of the players he grew up watching.

Brady said attending 49ers games as a kid is where he fell in love with football. He still has some admiration for all the players and teams from when he was just a child.

Tom Brady stopped to get some pics of his childhood team as he entered Levi’s Stadium to face the #49ers 📷



Sunday marked just the second time Brady returned to San Francisco to play the 49ers. Having spent most of his career with the New England Patriots, he didn’t often get the chance to return to his hometown.

Even though the veteran quarterback is on a mission in the Bay Area, it’s got to be a pretty cool experience. One that he’ll probably cherish more than most as his career winds down.

Tom Brady Jokes About Hating the 49ers

As Tom Brady prepared his return to San Francisco, reporters asked about the opportunity to play a game a little closer to home. The quarterback then talked about loving the Niners as a young football fan.

Then, he joked, when it came to the NFL Draft, he got pretty upset with the organization.

“I loved them through college, and then when they skipped over me six times, I started hating the 49ers, and that’s just the way it went down,” Brady said, via NBC Sports.

It had to be pretty frustrating for Brady to continually see his favorite team pass him up multiple times. But, turns out, the 49ers were the big losers in that deal.

Maybe Brady doesn’t have the same admiration for the organization as he did growing up, but it was still cool to see that he still holds onto those childhood memories.