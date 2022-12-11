Tom Brady Challenges Tiger Woods, Other PGA Tour Stars to NFL Version of The Match

Tom Brady has broken out the golf clubs a few times over the years to participate in The Match. But now he wants Tiger Woods and a few other PGA Tour stars to participate in a different iteration of the event — NFL style.

Brady tuned into The Match Saturday night, which was done to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief in Florida. This year’s event featured Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion seemed to enjoy the event but added his own little challenge. He tagged all four participants in the tweet, too.

“Awesome night under the lights for #TheMatch,” Brady wrote. “Excited for the next installment where you guys come run 1v1s in full pads.”

Awesome night under the lights for #TheMatch. Excited for the next installment where you guys come run 1v1s in full pads 😂 @JordanSpieth @McIlroyRory @TigerWoods @JustinThomas34 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 11, 2022

It’s only fair, right? Brady has participated in The Match with PGA Tour stars, trying to beat them at their own game. Why not get some of these professional golfers into a helmet and shoulder pads? It would be must-watch television.

Then again, Woods has fought back from multiple injuries recently. It may not be in the 15-time major champion’s best interest to step on an NFL field if he hopes to get back to full strength on the golf course.

Still, it’s a fun idea.

Phil Mickelson Tunes Into The Match

Tom Brady wasn’t the only big name checking out The Match on Saturday night. LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson also tuned into TNT to see this epic battle.

Mickelson tweeted about the event before it started on Saturday night. Although he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, he seemed very supportive of all four competitors in the event.

“I’m proud to have been a part of the creation of The Match,” Mickelson tweeted. “Today will be a fun, funny and insightful version and I’m wishing Tiger, Rory, JT and Jordan all the best. I’ll be watching it on TNT and I hope you will too.”

Mickelson helped launch the first version of The Match in 2018, a one-on-one showdown with Tiger Woods. Since then, it’s blossomed into an annual event featuring other major PGA Tour stars and NFL players.

The team of Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas defeated Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the charity event.