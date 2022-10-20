Tom Brady Claims He Ignores Social Media Amid Buccaneers’ Struggles

Type in “Tom Brady” into Twitter, and you’ll notice there’s tons of interest in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s personal life and struggles on the field.

And that’s why for Brady, a quick scroll through social media is a no-go. Brady, in his 23rd NFL season, recently discussed how he handles the outside noise amid the entire country seemingly zoned in on his every move.

“I think the point is everyone should just be authentic to who they are,” Brady said Monday on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray. “You know, some people approach it in different ways and it just has to work for them as part of your personality. So I definitely say things you know, in the moment with me, my style is to just ignore as much as possible.“

Brady continued, saying that often times, most people on the outside don’t have a grasp of what’s going on.

“Most of the people in the conversation don’t have a full idea of what’s really going on,” Brady said. “Certainly in football it’s a challenge because you know, there’s so many little nuances and details to a very intricate sport in terms of strategy and what you’re trying to accomplish. No one really outside of what the group is can really help us anyway.”

Brady, 45, is chasing his eighth Super Bowl while dealing with the publicization of his personal life. Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have reportedly hired divorce attorneys. The two are said to have been living apart for months after getting into a heated argument.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers Offense Struggling to Score This Season

Brady has faced criticism for attending New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding in New York City this past Friday. Brady then missed Tampa Bay’s brief walkthrough the next day. He followed that up with perhaps his worst performance this season on the field. Brady finished 25-of-40 for 243 yards with one touchdown in the Buccaneers’ (3-3) 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4).

Tampa Bay entered the road contest as a 9.5-point favorite, going up against a team missing four starters in its secondary including star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, making his second-career start, exited the game after taking a huge hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and was later diagnosed with a concussion. Mitchell Trubisky, who started the first four games of the season, came in relief and guided Pittsburgh to victory.

Brady and co. failed to take advantage of the mismatch. The Buccaneers struggled in the red zone, converting just 1-of-4 opportunities. Mike Evans, who entered Sunday averaging just over seven targets a game, only saw four balls go his way.

Speaking with the media after the game, Brady expressed his disappointment with the performance.

“We didn’t earn it,” Brady said. “We didn’t earn the win. It’s a game of earning it and it’s a game of playing well and performing well and we’re just not doing a good job of that. I don’t think we’ve done it for six weeks. I think we’re all playing less than what we’re capable of. We’ve all gotta look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out why.”