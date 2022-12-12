Tom Brady Comes Unglued After Buccaneers’ Horrendous Loss to 49ers

Tom Brady has reached the point in his life where he’s not going to sugarcoat anything. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a horrendous loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the veteran quarterback came unglued when answering a few questions.

Brady and the Bucs dropped a 35-7 contest to the Niners at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. He finished the game completing 34-of-55 passes for 253 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. After the clock struck zero, Brady couldn’t get out of the building quick enough.

Frustrated with the effort, Brady headed out the door of the stadium without taking a shower, per Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“Some things I don’t give a f—k about, at this point,” Brady said. “F—k that. I’m going home.”

Brady was particularly frustrated with the poor performance because of the situation. This marked just the second time in his career that he played the 49ers in San Francisco, near his hometown. He wanted to put on a much better show for his friends and family attending.

“I’m sure they left, is what they did,” Brady said, when asked about his family in attendance. “I don’t want them out there in this s—t. It was horrible. We sucked.”

Brady joked last week that he “hated” the 49ers for skipping over him multiple times in the 2000 NFL Draft. It may not be a joke any longer.

FOX Cuts Away from Bucs-49ers Game

Just how bad did things get at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday? The FOX broadcast of the contest cut away from Bucs-49ers and started airing the Carolina Panthers-Seattle Seahawks matchup instead.

San Francisco owned a 28-0 lead heading into halftime. The network tuned into the other game after the 49ers scored the first touchdown of the second half, making it 35-0.

Some fans weren’t too pleased by FOX’s decision.

“If it was Brady beating the 49ers we’ll still be able to watch it,” One fan claimed. A Twitter user added, “So horrible we were watching the niners destroy them which was nice!!”

Networks don’t often change broadcasts mid-game, especially if a player like Brady is involved. But that’s just how bad it was in San Francisco.