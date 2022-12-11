Tom Brady Considering Another Year in the NFL Following Gisele Bundchen Split: Report

Despite rumors suggesting that football may have been one of the reasons why he and Gisele Bündchen ended their marriage, Tom Brady is now considering another year in the NFL.

According to NFL.com, multiple sources close to Tom Brady are saying that all options are on the table for him. They say that the 45-year-old quarterback is feeling “good enough” to keep playing. Brady previously announced his retirement in February 2022 after his second season with the Bucs. He was with the Patriots for 20 seasons and helped the team get six Super Bowl wins. However, 40 days after his announcement, Brady put his retirement plans on hold to play a third season with the Bucs. He is now up for being a free agent following the 2022 season.

Although teams haven’t announced their interest in Tom Brady, he is notably considering his family when it comes to making any future decisions. This is due to his children, Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian living on the east coast full-time.

The DailyMail further reported that while it has been a difficult season for Tom Brady so far, he seems to be enjoying it. In earlier November, he and the Bucs won against the Seahawks during the first NFL game in Germany.

“That was one of the [greatest] football experiences I’ve ever had,” Tom Brady declared after the game. “It says a lot for 23 years in the league, a regular season game and I think the fan turnout was incredible. It felt very electric from the time we took the field. At the end of the game with them singing Sweet Caroline and Country Road that was pretty epic. I think everyone that was part of that experience got to have something pretty amazing. Thank you for hosting us, we appreciate it.”

Meanwhile, NBC Sports caught up with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. He admitted that he is surprised with how well Tom Brady continues to play football at his age.

“I’d like to say, ‘Of course not,’ ” Shanahan stated about Tom Brady. “But I think everyone’s since then you’re wondering when is the number too high,” “But when you watch him that first week in Tampa, you’re like, ‘What the hell was anyone ever thinking?’”

Shanahan further points out that he believes Tom Brady’s arm is stronger than it was 10 years ago and he hasn’t lost any movement skills. “I think he’s playing as good now and throwing the ball as well now as I’ve seen anybody ever do it. He plays the position better than anyone ever, and he’s definitely the GOAT from what I’ve seen. But I don’t say that just because he has won Super Bowls. I say it because of how he plays the position.”