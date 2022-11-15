One day after pictures of his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen with another man surfaced, Tom Brady removed his former love from his Twitter profile picture.

As previously reported, Tom Brady’s ex stepped out with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente while she was in Costa Rica with her and Tom Brady’s children, Benjamin and Vivian. Bündchen had previously worked with Valente as well as his brothers on a Dust magazine photoshoot. He also trained her earlier this year. “I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better,” she stated in a post featuring Valente. She explained that since practicing self-defense she has become stronger and more confident. “I feel it’s an important skill for all, but [especially] for us women.”

Meanwhile, Tom Brady’s camp found the images of Valente and Bündchen as well as the divorce just weird. “Why this Miami is in Costa Rica with her?” A source close to Brady asked the New York Post. “It always seemed weird she just one day abruptly ended the marriage.”

Although Tom Brady’s ex was seen with another man, Gisele Bündchen is reportedly not dating Joaquim Valente. A source told Fox News Digital that none of the rumors are true about the pair. “This is the kids’ and Gisele’s longtime martial arts teacher. There’s no truth to any dating rumors.”

The source also stated that the headlines have reached a “whole new level of disrespect and disregard for Bündchen amid her divorce from Tom Brady. The duo announced their divorce at the end of October. At the time, Brady stated that he and Gisele arrived at the decision to divorce amicably. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention [the children] deserve,” he wrote.

Tom Brady Once Revealed That Gisele Bündchen Wrote Him a Letter Explaining Their Relationship Issues

While speaking to Howard Stern in April 2020, Tom Brady revealed that Gisele Bündchen had written him a letter stating that she was unhappy in their marriage.

“There was a couple years ago, she didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family,” Tom Brady stated at the time. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all the sudden when the season would end, then I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business actives. Let me get into my football training.’”

Tom Brady acknowledged that Bündchen had been struggling with keeping up with his busy schedules. “She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage,” he continued. “And I needed to make a change in that… Her point was, ‘Of course, this works for you… But it doesn’t work for me.’ I had to check myself. Because she was like I have my goals and dreams, too.”

Tom Brady told Stern that he had kept the letter from Bündchen and said he still reads it.