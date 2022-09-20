Tom Brady Defends His Decision To Take Personal Days During the Week

Tom Brady has no intention of apologizing for his weekly time off during the 2022 NFL season. In fact, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is defending his decision to step away from football once per week.

Brady, now in his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was asked about his weekly day away from practice. He said it’s something he’s earned because of his 23-year career.

“The fact that I’ve worked weekends for the last 23 years, I do deserve one day off a week so I think maybe, and I don’t know if it’s Wednesdays, but I get Tuesdays off,” Brady said on his Let’s Go podcast, per PEOPLE. “That’s probably good enough for me.”

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said that veteran rest is important. That’s especially true for Brady, who is still playing at age 45.

“For most players, it’s important,” Bowles said, per NFL Network. “But I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time and you prepare a certain way, it’s not necessary to practice that guy all the time. You’re going to practice, but you’re not going to practice all the time. You’ll get a day off here and there because it is a long season.”

Tom Brady Sounds Off on Mike Evans Suspension

Things got pretty heated between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints during Week 2 and Tom Brady found himself right in the middle of it. After the quarterback started jawing with Marshon Lattimore, Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans came to defend his teammate.

Evans shoved Lattimore to the turf and a fight ensued. Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game, and now, the wide receiver will serve a one-game suspension for his actions.

Brady wasn’t happy with the NFL’s decision.

“I think that’s ridiculous,” Brady said on the Let’s Go podcast. “You know hopefully we can move past it, get to a better place. You know, in the end, I appreciate Mike having my back. I know he’ll learn from it. And he knows that we all have his back.”

Tampa Bay defeated New Orleans 20-10 to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Buccaneers will welcome Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to Raymond James Stadium this weekend.