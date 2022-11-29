Tom Brady Discusses Plans for 2023 NFL Season

Tom Brady has reached a point in his NFL career where he’s just taking it one season at a time. The 45-year-old quarterback already retired once, only to announce his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few weeks later.

So, it’s not too surprising that the seven-time Super Bowl winner isn’t ready to make a call on the 2023 campaign just yet. But he did open up about the possibilities during his Let’s Go! podcast on SiriusXM Radio.

“I love competing still,” Brady said, via PEOPLE. Right now, he says it’s “day-to-day, game-to-game at this point … just focused on what we need to do to improve this week and go out and practice.”

The 2022 NFL season has been particularly difficult for Brady for myriad reasons. First, the future Hall of Fame quarterback has struggled on the field and the Bucs own a disappointing 5-6 record. Additionally, he’s gone through a public divorce with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

Brady is hoping to see more improvement from the on-field issues over the next six games.

“I definitely see signs of improvement on game day, but it’s just not to the level that we’re expected to and what we demand of ourselves in order to win consistently,” he said.

Tom Brady Hilariously Waves Off FOX Cameraman

When you’re struggling to find ways to win, you’ll take every advantage possible. You also want to avoid as many distractions as you can.

When a FOX cameraman got a little too close to Tampa Bay’s huddle in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns, Tom Brady had to shoo him away. The quarterback seemed a little peeved that the individual running the camera got so close.

Brady waved off the cameraman, giving everyone a laugh. But, unfortunately, it didn’t help the Bucs in any way, shape or form on the field.

Gotta give our mans some space 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lQwdtyvQlN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2022

Cleveland defeated Tampa Bay 23-17 on Sunday. Brady, however, did not place any blame on the camera operator getting too close to the huddle.