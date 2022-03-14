Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Reacts To News He’s Coming Out of Retirement

The 2022 NFL season isn’t going to feel so different for Bridget Moynahan after all, now that Tom Brady is back with the Buccaneers.

That’s right, Outsiders. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on Sunday that he will be returning for his 23rd season in the NFL. The addition of Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, instantly makes Tampa Bay a Super Bowl contender. Not only are all of his teammates hyped for him to return, but so, too, is his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Moynahan, of course, is best known for her role on the police procedural Blue Bloods. She has been starring on the CBS hit show since back in 2010 when the show first premiered. Moynahan portrays Erin Reagan in the series, an assistant district attorney for New York County. She’s the daughter of Frank Reagan (played by Tom Selleck) and a sister to Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes).

Did you know, though, that Moynahan is also a big-time football fan? When she isn’t dazzling fans on the set of Blue Bloods, the high-profile actress likes to watch NFL games on Sundays. And it’s pretty clear who her favorite player is — that would be Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. When Moynahan learned that Brady was unretiring, she took to Instagram to congratulate him.

“Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays,” Moynahan wrote. “Congratulations @tombrady so proud of you!”

Everyone on the planet knows who Tom Brady is. After all, he’s widely considered to be the best quarterback of all time. Most people know who Bridget Moynahan is, too. Not only is she a star on Blue Bloods, but she’s also made appearances in films like Coyote Ugly, The Recruit, I, Robot, Grey Matters, Prey, Noise, John Wick, and John Wick: Chapter 2. But did you know that Brady and Moynahan previously dated and even have a son together?

Well, if you didn’t know before, you do now. Brady and Moynahan dated back in the mid-2000s. Not only that, but Moynahan is the mother of one of Brady’s children, Jack. She gave birth to him after the pair had split up. Brady of course went on to marry supermodel Gisele Bundchen back in 2009 and Moynahan tied the knot with New York businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.

In the years since it’s obvious that Brady and Moynahan have remained cordial. That explains why the actress is often seen wishing her former boyfriend the best of luck on social media. Now, she will have at least one more season to watch Brady perform in an NFL uniform.