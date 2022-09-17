Tom Brady Fans Highly Concerned Over His Appearance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made his way to the podium Thursday ahead of his team’s Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Brady’s mouth was moving, but fans were solely focused on his appearance. The 45-year-old, who has continued to defy father time, might finally be showing glimpses of aging, according to fans.

I think Tom Brady might be dying before our eyes pic.twitter.com/2IBvL4mu3R — Arrowhead Carl (@EAD_SPORTS) September 17, 2022

Brady’s offseason was one that would likely make anybody age. Following the 2021 NFL season, Brady retired, un-retired and then took an 11-day absence from training camp tending to a “personal matter.” During his training camp hiatus, reports suggested that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, were having trouble with their marriage.

It’s believed to be caused by the seven-time Super Bowl champion reversing course on his retirement and returning for his 23rd season.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire,” a source told PageSix. “Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Tom Brady Committed to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Through the turmoil, Brady has remained committed to the Buccaneers. He was under center in Tampa Bay’s 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 last Sunday. Brady finished 18-of-27 passing for 212 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Days after the victory, ELLE magazine released a profile on Bündchen. She addressed some of the reports and admitted she had concerns about Brady returning.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”