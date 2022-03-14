Tom Brady’s ‘Final’ Touchdown Ball Sold for $518K Hours Before He Announced His Comeback

The fan in possession of the final Tom Brady touchdown ball sold it just hours before the future Hall of Famer announced that he was unretiring.

Remember when Tom Brady announced that he was retiring from the NFL? It wasn’t all that long ago. But now he’s officially back. The seven-time Super Bowl winner announced on Sunday that he would be returning to Tampa Bay for his 23rd season in the National Football League. That news, of course, is amazing for all of Brady’s Buccaneer teammates, coaches, and fans. It means that they are a Super Bowl contender for another year and will likely enter the season as favorites to win the NFC South division.

However, the news of Brady unretiring couldn’t have come at a better time for one lucky fan. Remember the last touchdown that Brady threw to wide receiver Mike Evans late in the Divisional Round Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams? Evans beat Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey on a deep route and Brady hit him perfectly in stride. Evans ran into the end zone, and as he is one to do, flipped the ball up into the stands.

After Brady announced that he was stepping away from the game, that ball was thought to be the final touchdown pass of his illustrious career. As you can probably imagine, collectors will pay a pretty penny for an item like that. Well, Outsiders, this fan capitalized on that and cashed the prized ball in for more than $518,000.

According to auctioneer Leland’s, bidding for the sought-after touchdown ball started at $100,000. After accumulating 23 bids, the final price came in on Sunday morning just hours before the Bucs quarterback announced that he was coming back for another season. Talk about some pretty lucky timing, are we right?

A Look at Tom Brady’s Touchdown Ball Worth More Than $500k

Can’t remember exactly what touchdown pass of Tom Brady’s we’re referring to? No worries, we’ve got you covered.

With 3:20 remaining in the Divisional Round matchup between the Bucs and the Rams, Brady connected deep with Mike Evans for a 55-yard score. The touchdown cut the Rams’ lead to 27-20 at the time. However, Los Angeles still went on to a 30-27 win.

Take a look at the play down below and the moment Evans flipped the ball up to a lucky fan.

Mike Evans doing Mike Evans things.



pic.twitter.com/JqhOX1WZDH — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) January 23, 2022

As it currently stands, Leland’s has not revealed the name of the seller or the person who was the winning bidder. All we know about them is that the seller is likely just a lucky fan who happened to be at the right place at the right time. Meanwhile, the winning bidder just spent half a million dollars on just another old touchdown ball of Tom Brady’s.