Tom Brady to Get Every Wednesday Off During 2022 NFL Season for ‘Veteran Rest’

For the first time in his 23-year NFL career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will have a designated off day from practice each week.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Brady will be excused from every Wednesday practice this season. Brady was absent this past Wednesday leading up to the Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. He previously took off select Thursdays over the past two years, though not every one. Backup Blaine Gabbert will take first-team reps on Wednesdays in Brady’s absence.

Tampa Bay has the oldest roster in the NFL, meaning that Brady likely won’t be the only Buccaneer to receive rest days. Head coach Todd Bowles talked about the importance of practice during Friday’s press conference.

“For most players, it’s important,” Bowles said. “But I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time and you prepare a certain way, it’s not necessary to practice that guy all the time. You’re going to practice, but you’re not going to practice all the time. You’ll get a day off here and there because it is a long season.”

Tom Brady’s Personal Life Dominates Headlines

It’s been an eventful offseason for Brady. Following the 2021 NFL season, he retired, un-retired and then took an 11-day absence from training camp tending to a “personal matter.” During his training camp hiatus, reports suggested that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, were having trouble with their marriage.

It’s believed to be caused by the seven-time Super Bowl champion reversing course on his retirement and returning for his 23rd season.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire,” a source told PageSix. “Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Brady spoke ahead of the season of his 11-day absence, where he was tending to a “personal matter.”

“It’s all personal. Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with,” Brady said. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”