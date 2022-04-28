Tom Brady Gets Emotional Discussing Relationship With His Children

In an emotional new interview, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady cried while reflecting on his relationships with his three children. During the Wednesday episode of Man in the Arena, the serialized television show examining Brady’s multi-decade career as the winningest quarterback of all time, the Bucs signal-caller said his relationship with his own father influenced his life in innumerable ways.

“There’s a big commitment that your parents make, and my dad made every commitment to me,” Brady, 44, said, as reported by Us Weekly. “There was never a moment where he didn’t have time to support what I wanted to do and try to achieve because it’s a hard thing to do. … When I think about being a dad, I think about him because of what my dad meant to me. I know I’m not as good a dad to my kids that my dad’s been to me.”

Brady first became a father in 2007 when he and Bridget Moynahan welcomed son Jack, now 14. He famously settled down with Gisele Bündchen shortly thereafter; and the pair now share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. But the entire family grows up together like one unit, and he said he hopes that proximity helps them foster unique loves in life.

“I think maybe what I’d wish for my children is to find something that they really love to do like I have, but I think I have taken it to an extreme too,” Brady explained. “You know, I hope they don’t take things as far as I’ve taken them. I want them to experience great success in whatever they do, but there’s a torment about me that I don’t wish upon them.”

Tom Brady clarified by saying that he cares mostly that his children grow up to live as happy and respectful adults

“I want them to be kind. I want to make the world a better place,” he said of raising his children.

In October of 2021, Brady gushed over his supermodel wife, who he says sacrificed a lot for her family over the years.

“My wife has held down the house for a long time now,” Brady said in a podcast interview last fall. “I think there are things that she wants to accomplish. She hasn’t worked much in the last 10, 12 years while raising our family and committing to a life in Boston and then moving to Florida [when I signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers]. That’s an issue.”

The extra support, he said, helped reconcile an extremely busy and high-profile career with the responsibilities of fatherhood. Clearly, the entire family leans on each other heavily in every way in order to produce the kind of continued success that they currently enjoy.

“I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff,” he said. “It’s a little teeter-totter from time to time, and I’m trying, like all of us, to do the best we can do based on the circumstances.”