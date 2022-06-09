tom-brady-gets-hair-spray-painted-orange-during-tampa-bay-buccaneers-charity-event

Tom Brady looks pretty good with an orange hairdo, dontcha think?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their eighth annual Cut and Color for a Cure event on Wednesday to benefit the National Pediatric Center Foundation. Many of the team’s players and staff members participated as they helped raise $117,000 for research.

.@TomBrady had his hair dyed orange by a very special group of kids. 🧡



Pediatric cancer patients got to give the GOAT a new look as a part of the @Buccaneers "Cut and Color for a Cure" event to raise money for the NPCF. (via @rachelwest__) pic.twitter.com/nC4qXWG8Jz — NFL (@NFL) June 8, 2022

Unexpectedly, one of those players was the NFL‘s G.O.A.T. himself. Tom Brady sat down in the chair of 11-year-old Noah Fishman. Fishman was diagnosed with Stage 3 Neuroblastoma at the age of one. Since then, Fishman has had chemotherapy and surgery to remove the tumor and now shows no evidence of the disease.

Brady asked Fishman to make his hair “as creative as possible.” However, the young man made sure to “not get it in his face.” The quarterback emerged from the chair smiling, with his hair spray-painted bright orange.

During a press conference event on Thursday, Brady showed up with the orange color gone. He said “it took a while” to wash it out and “his shower was destroyed.” But it was all worth it to the future Hall of Famer.

Bucs Go All Out to Help NPCF

Brady even got in on the buzzing and spray-painting action. He helped the kids give some of his teammates a stylish new look. Tampa Bay COO Brian Ford, general manager Jason Licht, and head coach Todd Bowles made appearances. Shown in this photo gallery, as did star wide receiver Mike Evans and other Buccaneers players.

Even though it was not permanent, Brady taking just a few minutes out of his day to attend the event and go all out makes such a huge impact. The team raised $117,000 during their event. But who knows how much more will be raised for the NPCF based on this media attention. Brady is a good dude.

Visit this site to donate to the cause.