Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen Divorce: Wild ‘Theory in League Circles’ About Their Split Emerges

Days after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen made the official announcement about their divorce, a wild theory in league circles about the split has surfaced.

The New York Post reports that during Barstool’s Pardon My Take on Friday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio shared the most recent gossip about the split. “There’s a theory in league circles,” Florio stated. “And I think I’m couching it properly, that the issues with Tom Brady and his wife blew up when the league announced the punishment of the Dolphins. Because of the flirtation with Brady, because she had, as the theory goes, no idea he was talking to the Dolphins.”

Florio said the rumor may have some backing to it. He also references Tom Brady’s 11-day absence from the Bucs’ training camp. “But I’m telling you, there are people who are employed by NFL teams who think that. And when you look at the timeline, that stuff came out, and it was the next day he started missing practices.”

NFL Fined Dolphins Owner For ‘Impermissible Communications’ With Tom Brady in 2019-2020

The NFL previously announced in early August that suspended Dolphins owner Stephen Ross for the first six weeks of the season due to tampering with Tom Brady and former Saints coach Sean Payton. The violation cost Ross $1.5 million. At the time, the league declared in a statement, “The Dolphins had impermissible communications with quarterback Tom Brady in 2019-20, while he was under contract to the New England Patriots.”

The league also stated that the Dolphins had impermissible communication with Tom Brady and his agent, Don Lee, during and after the 2021 season. “Those discussions began no later than early December 2021 and focused on Mr. Brady becoming a limited partner in the Dolphins and possibly serving as a football executive, although at times they also included the possibility of his playing for the Dolphins. Both Messrs. Ross and Beal were active participants in these discussions.”

Less than two weeks after the incident, Tom Brady took an 11-day leave from the Bucs. On August 22nd, he revealed that the absence was due to “personal” reasons. The Bucs coach, Todd Bowles, also said there was a discussion about the absence prior to the training camp.

Rumors sparked last month that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had hit a rough patch. The rumor was they were fighting over Brady’s decision to un-retire from the NFL a little over a month after announcing his retirement. Prior to announcing their split, the former “powerhouse” couple had been living separately.

Bündchen filed for divorce on Friday in Florida. She shares two children, Benjamin and Vivian, with Tom Brady. Brady also shares a son with his ex and Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan.