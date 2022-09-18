Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for ‘More Than a Month’: Report

A recent report has shared more details on Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marital issues. Sources are now claiming that the NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have been living apart for “more than a month.”

Initial reports came out about the 45-year-old’s relationship issues after he decided to come out of retirement. His wife of 13 years allegedly doesn’t agree with her husband’s decision to return to the gridiron. Brady’s choice to return for his 23rd season in the league has caused a rift between the couple, and sources recently told PEOPLE that they’ve been away from each other for around six weeks now.

“Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York,” a source shared with PEOPLE.

However, a second source close to the famous couple shared that this isn’t uncommon for Brady and Bündchen. The supermodel typically travels and does her own thing during the NFL season since her husband has such a demanding schedule.

“During the season, they live separate lives,” the second source explained.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two children together, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. The QB also shares a son named Jack, 15, with his ex Bridget Moynahan. Gisele wants her husband to be more present at home and with his children, but his decision to return is causing a divide in the family.

Yet a third source defended Tom Brady saying the iconic quarterback makes sure to carve out time for his family.

“No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family,” the source told PEOPLE. “And during the season, yes he travels for games and trains, but he’s with his family a lot too.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen ‘Would Like to Work Things Out’

Countless reports have circulated in recent weeks about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen currently not living together. But they’re not formally separated and supposedly want to work through their problems at home.

“They both want to live in Miami. They love it, and have loads of friends there,” the first source shared.

“I don’t think there is any formal separation at this point. They would like to work things out,” the source added.

The married couple owns a $17 million home in Miami’s upscale Indian Creek Village. Gisele is supposedly splitting her time in Miami and New York away from her husband.

Last month, Brady hinted at off-field problems while addressing an 11-day break from training camp. The team excused him at the time to “deal with some personal things.”

“It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with,” Tom Brady said when addressing his absence in a presser. “We all have really unique challenges to our life.”

He also added that he had “a lot of s**t going on” before stating that, “[You’ve] just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

PEOPLE reported last week that Gisele “was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that.”

The source added that the 7-time Super Bowl champion “knows that this is his last season” in the league “if he wants to stay married.”