Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Hire Divorce Lawyers Amid Marital Issues: Report

As rumors continue to circulate about martial issues between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen, it’s been reported that the couple has hired divorce lawyers.

Sources revealed to Page Six that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been living apart after an epic fight. “I’ve never actually thought this argument would be the end of them,” a source told the media outlet. “But it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Although Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have not responded to the latest rumors, insiders have shared that the NFL star and supermodel are continuing to remain very involved in their children’s lives. The two share son Benjamin and a daughter Vivian.

Page Six further reported that Tom Brady and Bundchen would likely file divorce documents in Florida. An insider also said that the maybe soon-to-be former couple is looking into dividing assets. Which includes a multi-million property portfolio.

Meanwhile, sources have also said that Bundchen has been living where the family rented in 2020. There’s no real info about where Tom Brady is currently living. However, Bundchen has not been showing up to any NFL games this season. The couple’s children have made appearances to watch Brady play.

Brady returned for the season after announcing plans to officially retire after nearly two decades in the NFL.

Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Stressed It is ‘Sexist’ to Say the Split is Due to Her Issues With Tom Brady Coming out of Retirement

Along with revealing details about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s future divorce plans, sources say that Bundchen has allegedly been stressed that it is “sexist” to say the split is due to her issues with Tom Brady returning to the NFL after announcing his retirement.

“As with many marriages, it’s not just one thing,” the source explained. “Gisele has made it clear that she worried about Tom playing football and they had many talks about it. But they have had a series of blowups over the past few years, and this time it looks like there’s no going back.”

Another source further explained that the problems are not due to Tom Brady’s decision to play football. “Sometimes things are complicated.”

Bundchen recently discussed having conversations with Tom Brady about being more present with their family. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” she told ELLE magazine. “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”

Bundchen went on to add, “Now, it’s going to be my turn.”