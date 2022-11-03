Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Prenup: Full Money Breakdown

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen apparently had an “ironclad prenup” that allowed them to quickly settle their divorce, according to Page Six.

The prenup helped simplify the division of their shared $733 million in assets, including a $26 million property portfolio and a variety of businesses.

Brady, 45, and Bundchen, 42, reportedly hashed out a rigid prenuptial agreement in 2009. It protected their individual wealth and simplified the division of assets.

‘They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end,” a source told the outlet. “The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.”

Apparently, the NFL star, who most believe is worth approximately $333 million, will gain full ownership of the $17 million mansion located in Miami’s Indian Creek Island. This area is locally known as “Billionaire Bunker.”

Brady and Bundchen snapped up the waterfront property in 2020 before beginning construction on a new mansion.

Bündchen is considered the highest-paid supermodel in the world. She holds an estimated $400 million net worth. Sources claim that she will keep their vacation home on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.

She quietly purchased a modest $1.25 million Miami Beach home in February. She also reportedly purchased a large property, also in the Miami area.

The former couple’s property portfolio is massive, also including a few other homes. They include: a home in the Bahamas, a home at the Yellowstone Club in Montana and also an apartment in NYC. This is the same apartment where Bundchen lived while rumors of their separation swirled.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Properties Split Amongst Each Other

Page Six’s source adds that the duo had settled “the terms of the split and the division of their huge property portfolio” before Bundchen filed for divorce on Friday, October 28.

The divorce was wrapped up within hours. The pair are now officially single, according to TMZ.

They are expected to share custody of their two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

PEOPLE reported that Brady was “really trying to fix” his marriage with Bundchen before the filing. However, it was “too little, too late” an insider close to the former couple told the outlet.

The update comes as the mother-of-two is reportedly “doing fine” in the wake of their split.

In a three-page court-issued document, the marriage was described as “irretrievably broken.”

Gisele filed for divorce because she felt her partner “wasn’t as attentive as he should’ve been.”

“That’s what [Gisele] wanted: to be heard. And he wasn’t hearing her,” the insider noted to the outlet.

Someone familiar with the quarterback weighed in. “When he’s in the middle of a season, [Brady] does what most NFL players do: live, breathe, eat and sleep football,” they said. They also added that “Tom is more like that than anyone.”

Another source pushed back on that notion. “He was always there for her and the kids. Even during football.”

“He’s an anomaly because he’s played for so long. Yes, he worked just like any parent worked, but he always spends a great deal of time with his family.”