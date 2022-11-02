Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Prenup Revealed: Report

Apparently, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen had a pretty good prenup in place to make their divorce proceedings go by quickly. Both the NFL QB and supermodel are independently wealthy and it makes sense that they would have something set in place to ease the division of assets.

The couple got a prenup together in 2009 before they were married. At the time, Gisele was one of the most recognizable faces in the world and Tom Brady was a guy who played American football. Since then, the two have gone on to raise a family and make strides in other business ventures.

“There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009,” a source told Page Six. “They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their massive property portfolio.”

The report says that Brady will keep the massive mansion still under construction in Miami. After buying the property, they tore down the existing home and started to rebuild. However, Gisele is said to be keeping the home in Costa Rica where she often travels with the kids.

Tom Brady’s Prenup Was Massive

While you don’t hear a lot about Tom Brady and his real estate portfolio, this prenup news shows just how much the couple had purchased over the years. It’s not just the home in Miami or the one in Costa Rica, there’s more.

Included in the division of assets is another home in the Bahamas. Then there is a home at the Yellowstone Club in Montana. Not to mention the place in New York City where Gisele has been staying lately. By the time they finalized the divorce, the decisions around their assets had already been made.

Tom Brady and Gisele were married in February 2009. After 13 years of marriage, they announced their divorce on October 28. They have two children together, Benjamin, 12 and Vivian, 9. They will reportedly share joint custody.