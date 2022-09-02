Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen in Marital Discord His Decision to Un-Retire: Report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen are reportedly engaged in an “epic fight” over his decision to un-retire and return for his 23rd NFL season.

A source told Page Six that Bündchen has left their family compound in Tampa for Costa Rica. She left following a series of arguments as Brady pulled a 180 on his retirement decision. The source indicates this has happened in the past and the two have always reconciled.

“Tom and Gisele are in a fight right now,” the source said.

A second source said that “there’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Tom Brady, 45, took an 11-day absence from Buccaneers training camp and missed the team’s first two preseason games. He returned to play in last Saturday’s defeat to the Indianapolis Colts and surprisingly offered himself to the media afterwards. Brady spoke about his absence for the first time and said he had a “lot of s–t going on.”

“It’s all personal. Everyone’s got different situations they’re dealing with,” Brady said. “We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s— going on. Just gotta try to figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process.”

Tom Brady Has Been Open About Marriage With Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady has opened up in recent years about the challenges facing his marriage with Bündchen. During an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show in 2020, Brady said that Büdchen was not satisfied with their marriage in the past.

“She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house,” Brady said. “She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage. So I needed to make a change in that. Her point was, ‘Well, yeah, of course this works for you. It all works for you. But it doesn’t work for me.’”

Bündchen, meanwhile, told British Vogue that her focus is on the kids, while Brady’s remains on his career.

“I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids,” Bündchen said. “His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids.”