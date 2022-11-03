Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Children Will Reportedly Have ‘Full Access’ to Both Parents

Neither Tom Brady nor his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, plan to place restrictions on when their two children can see either parent. A source told PEOPLE that, while there is a schedule in place, the kids will have “full access” to both parents at any time.

Brady and Bündchen have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian. The news comes less than a week after the two finalized their divorce, ending their marriage of 13 years.

“They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent,” the source told PEOPLE. “That’s not who either of them are.”

“The kids adore them both, and they’ll have full access to both, whenever they want,” the source continues. “They’re not vindictive like that.”

Brady and Bündchen reportedly agreed to joint custody of the two children. Brady continues to live in the Tampa area while Bündchen resides in Miami.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Release Statements on Divorce

After the divorce was made public, both Tom Bady and Gisele Bündchen released statements regarding the situation. The children will remain the focus of the NFL quarterback and his ex-wife.

“We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be at the center of our world in every way,” Brady said in a statement. “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Bündchen made similar comments in her statement.

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart,” she said. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”