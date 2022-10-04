Tom Brady & Gisele Reportedly Hire Divorce Lawyers, Social Media Weighs In

With Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s marriage publicly seen as being pretty rocky, social media is now reacting to the possibility that the famous couple may be heading for divorce.

As previously reported, sources close to Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen allegedly told Page Six that the previous powerhouse couple has been living apart after an epic fight. They also disclosed that things are not improving for the couple, and they have actually hired divorce lawyers.

“I’ve never actually thought this argument would be the end of them,” a source said to the media outlet. “But it looks like it is. I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Shortly after PageSix released news about the possible divorce between the longtime NFL star and supermodel, Twitter lit up with some thoughts about the situation. “If Tom Brady divorces Gisele that mother——er is gonna play football until he’s 90,” one Twitter user wrote.

NFL Memes shared the famous image of Ben Affleck smoking a cigarette outside, actually wearing a #12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey. “Tom Brady realizing he destroyed his family just to lose in the Wild Card round,” the account tweeted.

Tom Brady realizing he destroyed his family just to lose in the Wild Card round pic.twitter.com/OYTnnnEXAD — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 3, 2022

Other Twitter users offered the quarterback some advice. “Tom Brady is. Great football player, but you can’t consistently put your job over your wife and kids and expect them not to resent you for it. I’m not surprised Gisele has hired a divorce attorney. There’s nothing more for Brady to accomplish. He just doesn’t want to be home.”

Meanwhile, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have not spoken out about the divorce rumors.

Gisele Bundchen Recently Spoke About How She & Her Children Want Tom Brady to be ‘More Present’ in Their Lives

During the September 2022 spread interview, Gisele Bundchen opened up to ELLE magazine about having conversations with Tom Brady about being more present in her and her children’s lives.

“Obviously, I have my concerns [when it comes to football],” Gisele explained. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like [Tom Brady] to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Bundchen went on to say that seeing her children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are as well as seeing Tom Brady succeed and be fulfilled with his career makes her happen. “At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that. I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”