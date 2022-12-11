Tom Brady Goes Full Meltdown Mode While Bucs Struggle vs. 49ers: WATCH

When things don’t go well for Tom Brady, he’s going to let you know about it. That was the case on Sunday, as the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback returned home when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the San Francisco 49ers. It was far from a happy homecoming, though.

Brady looked forward to the opportunity to play in front of a lot of friends and family Sunday. What he didn’t appreciate, however, was how his play looked on the field.

Tampa Bay ended the first half in a 28-0 deficit at the hands of San Francisco. The 49ers also scored the first touchdown of the third quarter — adding to Brady’s misery.

Before the start of the half, Brady left a lot of his frustration on the field. The NFL on FOX had a video collage of the quarterback’s multiple meltdowns in the first 30 minutes.

Tom Brady frustrated down 28-0 at the half 😬



(via @NFLonFOX)

Brady has definitely seen better days on the football field. He probably wishes one of those was on Sunday, when he was back in front of his friends and family.

Unfortunately for the future Hall of Famer, that wasn’t the case.

Tom Brady Stops for a Photo at Levi’s Stadium

Earlier this week, Tom Brady talked about growing up a San Francisco 49ers fan and attending games at Candlestick Park. He talked about watching greats like Joe Montana and Steve Young and falling in love with football at those games.

So, when he made a trip to Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, the younger Brady surfaced, if only for a few seconds. The Tampa Bay quarterback stopped to take a photo while on his way to the locker room.

Even though he’s not suiting up in San Francisco, the 49ers still clearly have a special place in Brady’s heart.

“I was supposed to go out there in ’08 and we had it all set up,” Brady said of his upcoming visit to Levi’s Stadium, via NBC Sports. “We were talking all offseason, my first time going out there, and then I tore my ACL in Week one. So I had to wait another eight years; we went to the new stadium, so I never even got to play in Candlestick.

“And then I had the one experience, which was really fun. It was just great after the game. It was nice for my parents not to have to travel and go to a game for once. Nice to go to them.”

It might be a cool trip for the quarterback, but it’s probably one he’ll want to forget.