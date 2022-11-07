Tom Brady Hits 100,000 Yards in Incredible Comeback Win Over the Rams, NFL World Sounds Off

Another season, another game, another milestone for the greatest quarterback that the NFL has ever seen. Tom Brady — whose career has spanned over two decades — added another mind-blowing statistic to his resume during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ (4-5) 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) in Week 9 Sunday.

With a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter, Brady became the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason. Brady is far and away the leader in the clubhouse, with Drew Brees sitting in second with 85,724 career passing yards.

Brady, as we’ve come to find out over the years, is inevitable. Just when you think the game has been salted away — when you think there’s nothing else Brady can do — he comes right back. Such was the case Sunday, as Los Angeles thought they were in the clear when they punted and handed the ball back to Brady and the anemic Buccaneers offense with 44 ticks remaining, clinging to a 13-9 lead. Tampa Bay had zero timeouts and needed to go 60 yards to win the game.

A daunting task for many, but not Brady. The Buccaneers offense arose from the grave and went the distance in seven plays. It culminated in a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Cade Otton to seal the Buccaneers’ victory. While we’re talking records, the game-winning drive was the 55th of Brady’s career, passing Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history.

NFL Fans Can’t Believe Tom Brady Pulled Off the Impossible Again

In what has been a difficult season for Brady both on and off-the-field, Sunday’s triumph was exactly what he and the Buccaneers needed on the heels of three consecutive losses. If you want evidence as to how much this one meant, see Brady’s embrace with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after the game.

One week ago, the NFL world said loudly that Brady was cooked. One week later, they’re marveling yet again at his greatness.

“This guy @TomBrady. He’s just something special,” Stephen A. Smith of ESPN tweeted. “Game over — but it isn’t yet again. Pulls @Buccaneers from the dead, drives damn-near 60 yards downfield in less than a minute and pulls this out vs the @RamsNFL.#Unreal.”

“That was the most emotion I’ve seen out of Tom Brady this entire season,” one Twitter user wrote. “With all the off field drama that win had to feel huge for him. Buccaneers are now first in the NFC South and Brady can again set his sights on a playoff run.”