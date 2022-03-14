Tom Brady: How Many Days Was He Retired Before Announcing Comeback?

Football superstar Tom Brady threw the world for a loop when he announced his retirement after 22 years in the National Football League. However, his absence from the Tampa Bay roster only lasted a little bit over one month.

After a long and heartfelt retirement announcement, Brady decided to backtrack. Despite it having only been 43 days, the athlete decided he acted too hastily in retiring. Previously, he made it a point of saying he was interested in playing as long as he was physically able.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” tweeted Brady. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG”

While the player did not expressly state the reason behind his initial decision, many speculated it had to do with his competitive streak. Brady holds several records for the NFL. He won seven Super Bowl games compared to 10 appearances. He also holds records for quarterback wins, touchdown passes, combined passing yards. However, this year his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, lost in a championship against the Los Angeles Rams, which prevented him from going to the Super Bowl.

“I feel like I want to play as a championship-level player,” Brady said in January prior to announcing his initial retirement. “That’s what I’ve said for a long time. When I’m not able to do that — I said a long time ago when I suck I’ll retire — but what I really meant was when I’m not capable of leading the team to victory, then someone else has to do the job.”

Even so, Brady is officially back for his 23rd season. Once again, he returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he has spent the latter two years of his 22-year career.

The Internet Reacts to the Short-lived Retirement of Tom Brady

After news that Brady was back in the game hit, the internet ran wild. A number of his teammates celebrated his 23rd season, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers simply wrote “LFG,” which means “Let’s F—–g Go.”

Brady’s ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan wrote: “Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays. Congratulations [Tom Brady], so proud of you!”

Perhaps the best reaction was that of the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey, who tweeted: “THANK YOU! throw that last touchdown on somebody else.”

Of course, Ramsey was the player who failed to prevent Brady from scoring the final touchdown in what would have been his last game. As such, he didn’t exactly want to be remembered as the last person who got one-upped by Brady.