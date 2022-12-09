Tom Brady Jokingly Reveals the Reason He ‘Hates’ the 49ers

Tom Brady is heading back to where it all began — back home — when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14 Sunday.

Brady, who grew up in nearby San Mateo, California, regularly attended 49ers games when he was a youngster, idolizing Joe Montana and Steve Young. 23 NFL seasons later, Brady will be a visitor against the 49ers for just the second time in his career.

“I was supposed to go out there in ’08 and we had it all set up,” Brady said Thursday, via NBC Sports. “We were talking all offseason, my first time going out there, and then I tore my ACL in Week one. So I had to wait another eight years; we went to the new stadium, so I never even got to play in Candlestick. And then I had the one experience, which was really fun. It was just great after the game. It was nice for my parents not to have to travel and go to a game for once. Nice to go to them.”

But any fandom that Brady had left for the 49ers, that went out the window during the 2000 NFL Draft when San Francisco passed on him six times. Instead, it was the New England Patriots who selected him with pick No. 199 in the sixth round and the rest as we know, is history.

“I loved them through college, and then when they skipped over me six times I started hating the 49ers, and that’s just the way it went down,” Brady said jokingly.

Tom Brady Putting Emotions Aside

Homecoming aside, Sunday’s game figures to be a stiff test for the Buccaneers’ struggling offense. The 49ers own the No. 1 defense in the league and are riding a five-game win streak.

“I think my emotion is to do everything I can to win the game,” Brady said. “We’re a competitive team and we haven’t had our best moments this year all the time but we’re going to go out there and try to play our best ball this year. That’s what it’s going to take because they’re a great football team.”