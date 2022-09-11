Tom Brady Likely to Retire After This Season Amid ‘Fight’ With Wife Gisele Bündchen: Report

It appears that Tom Brady’s career may finally come to a close at season’s end. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their season on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be his third with the franchise. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback first retired with the New England Patriots, but he returned the next year to lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory. Now reports indicate that his third season in Tampa may be his last.

NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport says that “the understanding” is that “the end is coming.”

Tom Brady took a secretive 11-day break during training camp. Sources told the NFL Network that he spent those 11 days at a private resort with Gisele Bundchen and their children. The stay in the Bahamas was a mid-retirement promise to his wife. The Bucs were respectful of his time, and the team left him alone during the hiatus. They didn’t discuss football; there was no interaction at all. They gave him as much time as he needed.

The 45-year-old was asked during a press conference this week if it would be his final season.

“I think we’re all getting one day older at a time,” he said. “We’re all not sure whether we’re going to be here next year or not, that’s the reality for every player, every coach, every parent. You just never know. We should all take advantage of the opportunity that we have.”

Tom Brady Possibly Heading Into His Final Season

It’s just the second time in his career that he doesn’t have a contract inked for the following year. The last time that happened for Tom Brady was in 2019, his final season with the New England Patriots. He’ll earn $30 million in 2022, which includes a $15 million bonus from his 2021 contract. He received a $13.88 million bonus after he signed a revised deal in April and his base salary will be $1.12 million.

NFL Network sources were asked if Tom Brady may elect to play for another team. That source emphasized the enormous respect that Brady has for the Bucs. It was reported earlier this year that the Dolphins had numerous discussions with Brady, and they were found guilty of tampering. At the 2022 scouting combine, head coach Bruce Arians said that they wouldn’t trade Brady for fewer than five first-round picks.

When Tom Brady does retire, he has another job lined up. He’ll move to the FOX broadcast booth where he has already signed a 10-year $375 million contract. So it’d make sense to do it now. He’ll essentially fill the role vacated by Troy Aikman when the latter left for ESPN to start this season. It’s nice to have a backup plan.