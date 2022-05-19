Tom Brady Makes Fun of His Short-Lived NFL Retirement in New Hertz Commercial

Tom Brady likes to have fun, and that goes without saying. While he always enjoys lighting up the scoreboard while on the football field, Brady is also a pretty entertaining guy off the field.

From the humorous tweets he posts – including chiming in during LeBron James’ Q&A session – to comments he makes in press conferences, Brady enjoys fun. He definitely had plenty of it while shooting his latest commercial for Hertz.

People are always asking what brought me out of retirement. I just had an epiphany on the @Hertz set. Maybe all I needed was a vacation… pic.twitter.com/VJATdGXGBD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 19, 2022

Whoever came up with the script for the commercial is a genius. While everyone knows about Brady’s short-lived retirement from the NFL, Hertz decided to have some fun with it. As the commercial begins with him working as a film director for his “post-retirement career option #9,” he suddenly gets an idea.

“So, you’re working at the same job for like 22 years, right? You’re just not feeling it anymore, so you retire – and that’s when it hits you,” Brady said in the commercial. Maybe all you needed was a vacation.”

After he has his epiphany, the quarterback quickly changes his mind about retirement – saying “I’m not leaving” over and over before ultimately walking off the commercial set. As Brady exits, the three other people on the set begin celebrating the decision that was made. It’s truly perfectly put together.

Will Starring in Commercials Help Brady with His Future Broadcasting Career?

Although Tom Brady will be back in the NFL playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this coming season, he already has his post-playing plans lined up. If you’re not aware by now, he’ll be joining FOX Sports as the network’s lead NFL analyst – calling some of the league’s biggest games each year.

As Brady has already narrated his own “Man in the Arena” documentary on ESPN+ and made a cameo in the movie “Ted 2,” maybe starring in commercials will also strengthen his on-camera skills before he joins FOX Sports’ booth.