Tom Brady Makes Hilarious Plea to Nick Bosa Ahead of Bucs-49ers Matchup

Tom Brady must figure he’s got nothing to lose. In an Instagram post this week, the veteran quarterback made one hilarious request for Nick Bosa when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

On Instagram, the NFL posted a graphic of Bosa’s production this season, along with the question, “Is Nick Bosa the (Defensive Player of the Year)?” The defensive end has collected 34 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

Brady’s plea after seeing the NFL’s post? “Be nice Sunday.”

Fans seemed to find quite a bit of humor in Brady’s comment. It received over 8,000 likes on Instagram. More likely than not, it’s probably mostly coming from Bucs fans.

There’s quite an age difference between the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and one of the NFL’s most dominant pass rushers. Brady enters the game 45 years old while Bosa is just 25.

You can probably understand why Brady would appreciate Bosa taking it easy on him this weekend. Pretty unlikely that Bosa gives the quarterback’s request much of a thought.

But, hey, it never hurts to ask!

Tom Brady Jokes About Hating 49ers

Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers will be a homecoming for Tom Brady. Growing up in California, he told reporters earlier this week that his love for football started by attending Niners games at Candlestick Park.

Spending most of his career with the New England Patriots, Brady didn’t get many chances to play the 49ers in San Francisco. Now that he gets that rare chance again, he jokingly revealed why he started to dislike his former hometown team.

“I loved them through college, and then when they skipped over me six times I started hating the 49ers, and that’s just the way it went down,” Brady said.

This weekend’s game marks just the second time in his career that Brady will travel to San Francisco to play the 49ers. He said it should be a fun experience for his family.

“I was supposed to go out there in ’08 and we had it all set up,” Brady via NBC Sports. “We were talking all offseason, my first time going out there, and then I tore my ACL in Week one. So I had to wait another eight years; we went to the new stadium, so I never even got to play in Candlestick. And then I had the one experience, which was really fun. It was just great after the game. It was nice for my parents not to have to travel and go to a game for once. Nice to go to them.”