Tom Brady Makes Surprising Confession About the Patriots, Bill Belichick

It’s been over two years since Tom Brady called it quits after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and started a new chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though they are still kicking many miles apart, Brady and his former head coach, Bill Belichick, continue to shatter NFL records. With a 15-yard completion to running back Leonard Fournette in the 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in league history to throw for over 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason.

The week prior, meanwhile, Belichick moved into sole possession of second place on the all-time wins list. Belichick is now up to 326 wins (regular season and postseason). He is 21 shy of Don Shula, who holds the all-time mark with 347 victories.

Speaking on his “Let’s Go!” podcast along with Jim Gray Monday, Brady paid a compliment to Belichick.

“Yeah, we had 20 years together of elite football experience that I wouldn’t have traded for anything in the world,” Brady said, via the New York Post. “I know he’s a great competitor. What an amazing coach he is. And how he prepares the team to win, and he’s just done it year in and year out. The fact that he’s 22 wins away from [passing Don Shula for first in all-time NFL head coaching wins], I have no doubt he’s gonna get it.”

Now a Buccaneer, Tom Brady Still Admires Patriots From Afar

Brady continued, revealing that he still watches his former team play every week. “I just watch that team every week. And I’m impressed with how they prepare and the accountability that that organization has had,” Brady said. “It always starts at the top.”

For two decades, Brady and Belichick formed the greatest quarterback/coach duo the league has ever seen. Together they led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships and double-digit wins in 18 seasons.