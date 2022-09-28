Tom Brady’s Marital Issues Are More ‘Complicated’ Than Just His NFL Return: Report

More details about Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen’s marital issues have reportedly come to light. Most reports have blamed Brady coming out of retirement for the divide between the couple. Yet new reports are stating their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL.”

According to sources who spoke with Page Six, things are more complicated than Brady simply returning to the gridiron. The outlet spoke with multiple sources that are close to their family about the ongoing issues.

“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated,” a source told Page Six. Another source also shared that claims that Bündchen is upset over her husband returning to the Bucs are “sexist.”

On Sunday, the Buccaneers played their first home game in Tampa. Brady’s children – Jack, 15, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 – were in attendance, but the 7-time Super Bowl winner was hoping his wife would attend as well. However, she was absent from the game and is supposedly in New York City working on a few projects and fashion shoots. In a recent Elle interview from earlier this month, Bündchen spoke candidly about her concerns involving her husband.

“Obviously, I have my concerns,” Bündchen said to Elle. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

New Details Emerge About Tom Brady’s 11-Day Break From Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As the 2022 NFL season approached, there was a glaring absence during a stretch of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp – Tom Brady. Last week, more details emerged about the future Hall of Famer’s 11-day absence from the team.

Brady took what became a very public break from his team’s preseason activities. After he returned, details of his absence were murky at best since Brady said very little about the break. Not long after, speculation ran rampant about his marriage and possible relationship issues. Now, we at least have some details about how he spent his time and who he was with during the 11 days.

The famous quarterback spent part of that time in the Hamptons with his son Jack and his ex Bridget Moynahan. According to the Daily Mail, Brady and Moynahan celebrated Jack’s 15th birthday. Yet most of the 11-day absence was supposedly spent in the Bahamas with his wife, Gisele. The outlet also shared that it’s not clear if Gisele joined Brady in the Hamptons for his oldest son’s birthday celebrations. But the outlet did confirm that their two children, Benjamin and Vivian, were with him.

During a recent press conference, Tom Brady spoke openly about how emotional he’s been because of his off-field issues. During his team’s 20-10 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, cameras captured Brady smashing a tablet on the sidelines. Following their victory, the QB spoke with reporters and addressed the outburst.

“I’ve got to be mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place so it allows me to be the best player I can be,” Brady explained. “I think there’s an important where you can become too overly emotional which I definitely think I was yesterday.”