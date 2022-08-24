Tom Brady, ‘Masked Singer’ Speculation Heats Up After New Clip From Show Surfaces

Tom Brady insists his absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had nothing to do with reality television. While the quarterback missed two weeks of his team’s training camp, speculation ran rampant that Brady was missing valuable practice for an appearance on the upcoming season of FOX’s The Masked Singer.

However, reports later clarified that Brady took a vacation with his family that was planned during his brief retirement from the NFL. Tampa Bay’s quarterback even chimed in on Twitter with a comical video of another man riding a motorcycle to claim he did not appear on the show.

But FOX’s hit program – where disguised celebrities perform popular music to a panel of judges and audience members attempting to guess true identities – released a sneak peak of the upcoming season to TMZ Sports, failing to shut the door on Brady’s involvement.

Additionally, the show’s Twitter account continues to stoke the story’s flame – sharing a GIF of a goat, representing Brady’s status as the greatest of all time.

While the quarterback’s absence lines up almost too perfectly with the show’s filming wrap, leaving the football field for the stage seems out of character. But vacationing with his family – sacrificing time from his 22nd training camp – feels much more appropriate. Additionally, the push to market Brady’s involvement almost guarantees it’s use as a diversion tactic from the show.

With the quarterback already involved in the network’s future NFL on FOX coverage, one could certainly make the correlation between his upcoming contract and potential involvement with the show.

However, while FOX originally hoped to pair Brady with long-time play-by-play man Joe Buck, it seems Buck’s appearance on The Masked Singer could’ve frightened the commentator off to ESPN. Season 7 spoilers ahead …

The show revealed Buck in costume as the ram in the second episode of the second season. While the episode aired, Buck’s partner in the booth – Troy Aikman – was leaving for a gig with Monday Night Football. Less that two months later, the play-by-play man followed suit.

Maybe Tom Brady really did escape training camp to sing and dance in disguise. However, the likelihood remains the quarterback dancing the night away in a tropical escape.