tom-brady-orchestrates-christmas-miracle-in-overtime-win-over-the-cardinals

At 45 years old, the fact that Tom Brady is still playing quarterback in the NFL is an impressive accomplishment. That he has enough gas in the tank to pull off game-winning drives in overtime might just be a Christmas Miracle. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 last night thanks to Brady’s clutch late-game performance.

The New York Post summed up Brady’s performance with excellent eloquence – there were times during the game when he looked frustrated. Other times he looked angry. A few times he looked downright old. But there were also 6 throws in overtime where Tom Brady looked like Tom Brady.

#12 Shines In Game-Winning Overtime Drive

Brady was 6-6 for 69 yards in overtime as he nicely orchestrated the game-winning drive. All 6 of those throws are in this video clip from highlight heaven on Twitter.

Tom Brady has now played 372 NFL games in his career. Including the playoffs, he’s won 285 of those games. 57 of those victories required him to lead game-winning drives like the one on Sunday night. “If we keep it close in the fourth quarter, we know we’ve got a shot,” Brady said. “I think we’re all comfortable in those situations.”

After Arizona punted, Brady led the Buccaneers’ offense into kicking range. Ryan Succop took it from there and buried his 4th field goal of the night to get the win. Prior to that, Succop also hit a clutch 42-yarder late in the game to send things to overtime.

Despite the fact that Brady did enough to get the win, it wasn’t his best performance. He finished 32-48 with 281 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 picks. He’s now been intercepted at least twice in three straight games, which ties the longest such streak of his career. As much as he’s relatively struggled this season, the greatest quarterback of all time still has his 7-8 Buccaneers in position to make the playoffs. They currently sit on top of the NFC South standings, one game ahead of the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. But Tom Brady will need to play like Tom Brady down the stretch if they want to make it to the postseason.

Tom Brady Discussed The Challenges Of Preparing To Play On Christmas

Believe it or not, this was actually the first time in his 23-year NFL career that Tom Brady has played on Christmas Day. So that means with new experiences come new challenges, something Brady discussed prior to the game.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about,” Brady said. “So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional.”