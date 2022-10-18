tom-brady-pictured-again-without-wedding-ring-amid-divorce-reports

While continuing to not speak out about rumors concerning his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady is pictured once again not wearing his wedding ring.

According to PageSix, Tom Brady was seen without his wedding band while leaving the hotel prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday (October 16th). During that same game, Brady made headlines over his explosive rant toward the Bucs’ offensive players.

Tom Brady hasn’t said anything about the alleged marriage woes, but Bündchen seemingly broke her silence earlier this month by praising author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post. “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again,” the post reads.

Sources had previously said that the conflict between the couple began in part when Tom Brady announced his return to the NFL. This was a little over a month into his retirement. Bündchen was understandably not particularly thrilled with how her husband handled the situation.

“She was so happy when he announced his retirement,” the insider said. “And she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that. They’re hitting a rough patch. But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better.”

Another insider told PageSix, “There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Sources Say That Gisele Bündchen is Done With Tom Brady & Doesn’t Think the Marriage Can Be Repaired

Earlier this month, a source close to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen told People that the supermodel is done with the NFL star.

“She is done with their marriage,” the insider stated, noting Bündchen was upset about it for a long time. “It’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired”

Despite this unfortunate news, Bündchen seems to be doing ok without Tom Brady. “She is just trying to figure out her life,” the source continued. “She doesn’t have much contact with Tom.”

Tom Brady shares two children with Bündchen. son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake. He also has a son, John Edward, with his ex Bridget Moynahan. The insider stated that Bündchen feels bad for the children, but she doesn’t foresee any custody issues. Bündchen also doesn’t seem to want to leave Miami anytime soon.

“Gisele loves Miami. She has friends there. She can see herself living there permanently,” the source went on to add. “Again, she is still trying to figure things out. She is doing yoga, meditating, and taking care of herself. She doesn’t put any pressure on herself to make drastic decisions.”