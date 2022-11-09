Tom Brady Posts First Celebratory Twitter Video Since Divorce Following Bucs Win

Tom Brady is back — back to winning football games and doing magical things on the gridiron. Riding the first three-game losing streak of his career in 20 years, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) finally got back in the win column Sunday. It was a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams (3-5), though the final minute of the game is all you really need to know. Leading up to the Buccaneers’ final drive, the offense had been a mess — as it has been for much of this season.

Twelve drives. Six punts. Two turnover on downs. A blocked field goal. When rookie punter Jake Camarda is your offensive MVP, you have some issues. But when it mattered most, Brady was at his best. Brady and the Buccaneers regained possession with 44 seconds remaining with zero timeouts from their own 40-yard line. He proceeded to lead Tampa Bay on a six-play, 60-yard drive ending with a one-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Cade Otton.

In what has been a staple of his the past few years, we witnessed the return of Brady’s celebratory social media video following a big Buccaneers win.

The 45-year-old was a bit more talkative after the win, summing it up in just a few words. “That was awesome,” Brady said. “That was f—— awesome.”

Tom Brady Calls Out Tampa Bay Buccaneers Teammates for ‘Embarrassing’ Effort Level

Get one win, and it feels like you’ll never lose again. It would be foolish, however, to gloss over the 59:16 of play which preceded the game-winning drive. Owning historically the worst rushing offense since the NFL/AFL merger and surpassing 20 points in just four games this season, there are issues with the Buccaneers which need to be corrected.

Brady is well aware of that, saying on the “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday that the team needs to up its compete level down the stretch.

“There’s only so deep of a hole that you can dig, and you know, if you dig yourself too deep of a hole then you got no shot coming out of it,” Brady said. “The best teams start playing well around Thanksgiving. That’s because you basically figured out what you are and what you need to do and there’s definitely some things, we do well but there’s a lot of things we don’t do well.

“I think too much of good, bad, good, bad, good, bad, leaves you average and no one’s trying to be average. If you want to be a great team, you gotta be way better than average so correcting our mistakes, improving our effort, which probably is the most embarrassing part of our team is our effort level on gameday, and that’s something we better fix.”