Tom Brady Posts Pic of His Son at Bucs Practice, Internet Thinks They Look Identical

We might be having another Brady in the NFL within the next eight years or so. Tom Brady’s son John “Jack” is a high school QB. At 15 years old, he is long and lean and has the greatest quarterback to ever play the game as a dad. That’s going to get him some looks at least at the college level.

When your dad is a professional athlete then you get to do things other people don’t. That means that Jack gets to get some reps in at Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s practices. His oldest son, who he shares with actress and ex-wife Bridget Moynahan, is now 15 and living the best years of his life right now.

I think Jack is getting some invaluable practice time while hanging out with dad.

Folks in the replies thought that the two looked pretty similar. “Twins,” one person replied to Tom Brady’s post.

“He is definitely your mini me. I can’t wait to see him follow in your footsteps. I’m sure you are his inspiration as well,” another fan responded.

Looking at the picture, it’s hard to say that they are wrong. Jack has the look of his dad. Maybe some extra time in the weight room will do him well.

Tom Brady Inspired By Son Jack

Tom Brady has talked about his son’s athletic abilities in the past. Apparently, while still young, Jack moves better than his old man did at his age. Tom Brady isn’t going to put too much pressure on his son, though. Seeing him out there passing balls with the Bucs, Brady did caption his post “My inspiration” with a couple of hearts.

While the Brady family is getting through the wild media storm that surrounded the divorce with Gisele, they are hoping to just do normal things like this while putting it all behind them. Right now, Jack and Tom are just enjoying the time they have together.

In the next couple of seasons, we could start hearing the college buzz around Jack. Tom Brady is the perfect mentor for a young quarterback. When you start hearing about a kid named Jack lighting up the American Athletic Conference for the South Florida Bulls, don’t be surprised.