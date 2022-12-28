tom-brady-posts-pics-celebrating-belated-christmas-with-his-kids

Although he didn’t get to spend actual Christmas with his children, Tom Brady made up for it by celebrating the holiday a couple of days later. In his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (December 27th), Tom Brady shared a snapshot of his children Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian smiling ear-to-ear while posing in front of his Christmas tree. “And the real thing,” Brady wrote with three heart emojis. “Merry Xmas.”

Tom Brady then shared a picture of his kids’ and dog’s stockings along with five heart emojis. Other pictures included Jack showing off his videogaming attire and Vivian wearing socks that read, “Just a girl who loves horses.”

Tom Brady previously gave a shout-out to his kids after the Tampa Buccaneers beat the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day. “Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all,” he stated. “Hope you had a good time. Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon.”

One person he left out in the shout-out was his former spouse, Gisele Bundchen. The couple announced as well as finalized their divorce at the end of October. They also celebrated the holiday with their kids separately. The exes were notably married for 13 years before calling it quits.

For her part in celebrating the holiday, Bundchen took the children to Brazil to spend time with her family. “Recharging my little ones in the country of my [heart],” Tom Brady’s ex declared. “Always so good to be back home.”

Tom Brady Previously Opened Up About Playing First Christmas Day Game of His NFL Career

During last week’s Let’s Go! podcast, Tom Brady spoke about playing the first Christmas Day game of his NFL career.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before,” Tom Brady explained. “That I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about. So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season. I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional.”

However, Tom Brady did talk about how happy he’ll be to celebrate Christmas with his kids after the game. “Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time,” he continued. “So, it’s just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive.”

Despite having to work on Christmas Day, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended up beating the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, 19-16. The team had been trailing for most of the game. But in the fourth quarter, the Bucs pushed forward and took the game into overtime.