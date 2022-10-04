Tom Brady Gives Update on Shoulder Following ‘Sunday Night Football’ Defeat

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans had some concern for quarterback Tom Brady after he was seen favoring his right shoulder in the “Sunday Night Football” loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady was lit up by Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who came in unmarked on a blitz to sack the 45-year-old. Brady fumbled and Kansas City recovered. He went immediately to the sideline and appeared to be in some pain.

L'Jarius Sneed forces the fumble off the edge 💪



📺: #KCvsTB on NBC

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/o84hsBqv8I pic.twitter.com/b6O1h9Nq3E — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2022

Making his weekly Monday appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady went in depth on how his shoulder is feeling.

“My shoulder’s doing OK,” Brady told Jim Gray, via Pro Football Talk. “You know, just some bumps and bruises, and I kind of took a hit there on it. Got some treatment today. Got a little bit last night. So I’m sure I’ll be fine in the end. Thank God for Alex [Guerrero], who’s always taking good care of me and he’s put together and helped me through a lot of bumps and bruises over the years.

“So this week will be very similar to a lot of the other ones, just getting on the mend, getting back to practice and trying to improve and be ready to go for next week.”

The Chiefs (3-1) soundly defeated the Buccaneers (2-2), 41-31. Brady finished 39-of-52 for 385 yards and three touchdowns.

Tom Brady Gives Patrick Mahomes Career Advice After Chiefs Take Down Bucs

Brady and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes met at midfield after the game for a hug and handshake. Mahomes picked up his third-career victory over the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Brady was complimentary of Mahomes in his postgame press conference.

“He’s got a great career ahead of him,” Brady said. “I like Patrick a lot. I had a chance to be around him a little bit.”

Brady continued: “Obviously I think he’s a great player — he’s doing a great job with that team. So I’m always here to help anybody that I can, anyone who’s looking for advice. And I’ve certainly seen a lot in the game. And I’m always happy to pass on the information to others to hopefully see those guys maximize their potential like I’ve been very fortunate to maximize mine.”